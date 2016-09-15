Spring Plant Sale: 7 & 8 October

The Garden Route Botanical Garden.

GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route Botanical Garden will be hosting its Spring Indigenous Plant Sale on Friday and Saturday 7 and 8 October. On Friday the sale will be from 08:00 to 16:00 and on Saturday the sale runs from 08:00 to 14:00.

The sale, that takes place at the Botanical Garden Nursery at 49 Caledon Street in George, will feature a wide selection of indigenous plants and trees; succulents and aloes; herbs; potting soil and manure; and botanical books.

Activities

The Getafix Garden Café will be open with many delicious specials and live music. Don't miss the Wild Flower Show and the plant identification competistion that will also take place during the Spring Sale.

Priscilla Burgoyne, Curator of the South Cape Herbarium, will present a talk on the orchids of the Southern Cape at 11:00 on Saturday, 8 October in the Moriarty Enviro Centre and the SPCA Bark in the Park and Fun Dog Show will also take place earlier the same morning.

For more info contact Kristen on 044 874 1558 or at info@botanicalgarden.org.za . Free entrance and parking. An event not to miss out on!

