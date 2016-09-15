Concern over safety at construction site

The concrete slabs of the houses being built. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - A resident of Parkdene aired his concern about a building site in the main road of the suburb that was not cordoned off and he felt it posed a safety risk to passers-by.

It is a project of George Municipality and comprises seven subsidy financed houses.

According Chantel Edwards-Klose, acting communications manager of the George Municipality, the site had been cordoned off during the construction of the platforms and foundations.

"The contractor is presently not on site, there is no construction activity taking place and there is no plant or material on site. The barricades have been removed during the curing period of the foundations as this area is historically a thoroughfare for persons residing in and around this site. Due to theft of barricading material, the contractor will on commencement of the second phase of construction once again cordon off the area. A safety officer from the company, Integrated Safety and Health Systems is overseeing the project. All applicable safety measures will be put in place prior to the commencement of construction."

The complainant said however that the site has never been cordoned off since the start of the project.

A safety consultant, Francois Voges said the site has to be barricaded off and the required notice boards put up.

This photo sent in by the concerned resident shows that there was also no barricading during construction.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

