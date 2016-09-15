Airport intersection: Long-term solution needed

Local farmer and businessman Andre Barnard is not happy with the signage at the airport intersection.

GEORGE NEWS - Following a spate of accidents on the Airport Road (R102) that runs from the traffic circle on York Street past the show grounds to the airport intersection, there seems to be a change of thinking by the Provincial Department of Roads.

Byron la Hoe, Communication Officer for the department, said that it was not the department’s intention to do anything more to the intersection after it was repainted and the signage replaced as part of the recent rehabilitation of the Blanco to Herolds Bay road (R404).

“However, in light of the recent collisions, we will have to re-evaluate the safety of the intersection. We may need to erect additional signage along with additional road markings.”

Asked if a traffic circle at the airport intersection isn’t a possible solution, La Hoe said a circle has been proposed quite a number of times. “However, even though the safety value of traffic circles is generally recognised as significant, a circle at this location is not considered to be the best solution.”

Besides the cost, the planned George Western Bypass (GWB) is currently in preliminary design phase. “If the GWB is built, it is planned to pass about 600m to the east of the R404 and to run almost parallel to the R404. The position of the proposed GWB/R102 intersection will ultimately be grade separated, meaning that a flyover can be built that will enable vehicles to cross paths at different levels.”

The spokesperson reiterated that although the preliminary design work is under way, there are no immediate plans to construct the GWB and it is not on the department’s construction programme for the next three years. “No decision has been taken on whether or when the GWB will be constructed.”

Andre Barnard, a farmer and businessman who regularly uses the R102 from the airport intersection to the George Show Grounds, said he has been running back and forth pleading with the authorities, both local and provincial, to upgrade this busy section of road and to alter the airport intersection completely.

“The intersection needs more visible signage and a better a physical road layout while the road markings and quality of the tar on the road is very poor and needs to be resealed.”

In response La Hoe said the department intends to reseal and resurface, but not upgrade, the R102 trunk road from the traffic circle in York Street to the George Airport. The contract has been awarded and the contractor should be on site by October. Once the resealing is complete, all the road markings will obviously have to be repainted, which gives the department an opportunity to optimise the markings.

Barnard said he will continue with the fight to upgrade the existing setup, and acknowledged that the long-term solution proposed seems to be feasible. “Our challenge as Georgians is to save lives today by fast-tracking the envisaged upgrades.”

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'