Solution after grant money was 'taken'

Thenjiwe Solomon showing Idinga her account statement which reflects purchases of airtime and electricity, which she says were illegally made. Photo: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - Following our sister publication, Idinga's article on Friday 9 September about pensioner Thenjiwe Solomon whose South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant was deducted from her account without her knowledge, Sassa has agreed to help her.

According to Solomon (64), for the past three months she noticed that her grant did not reflect the correct amount of R1 500 that she is supposed to be getting from Sassa each month. Instead she has been receiving between R1 000 and R1 200.

After requesting and being given a statement of her account, she saw that a certain cell phone number had been used to purchase airtime and electricity without her authorisation.

Shivani Wahab, Western Cape Sassa Senior Manager Communications and Marketing said they can confirm that the client was contacted by their Customer Care Department last week and the necessary affidavit was requested to assist her further. "Mrs Solomon has since faxed the affidavit, which was then sent to Cash Paymaster Service (CPS) Head Office for their further investigation and finalisation," said Wahab.

Wahab also explained that in a case of fraud there are certain deductions that are made without the consent of the beneficiaries.

"There are, however, also deductions made where beneficiaries themselves or a family member either purchased airtime or electricity, and there are also deductions where beneficiaries divulged information such as their ID number, Sassa card number and even their PIN numbers to people calling them with promises that they have won a prize or will receive additional money, or a food parcel," she explained.

She said that Sassa has bought broadcasting time on a number of radio stations throughout the Western Cape region, where they have repeatedly requested social grant beneficiaries to protect their card and PIN information and not to give them to third parties.

"We have also used the local community newspapers to convey this message whilst the same message is also conveyed in our waiting rooms at our offices and at pay points and service points.

"What is important is that beneficiaries should know that we have put a mechanism in place to deal with these deductions and that they must visit our offices for this purpose.

"The individual matters are reported to our service provider (CPS) for investigation and where beneficiaries did not cause the deductions to take place (divulging their personal information for example) they will be reimbursed the deducted amounts.

"A block will also be placed on their Sassa cards so that no further airtime or electricity can be bought on those cards," said Wahab.

Wahab added that Sassa has submitted information about the deductions that are being made to their service provider to investigate, and to try to find solutions to the challenges that they are experiencing.

"We want to apologise to those beneficiaries who have been affected by irregular deductions.

"We are doing what we can to resolve this matter," she concluded.

The office of the Community Development Workers in Thembalethu situated at the Thusong Centre can also assist you if you are experiencing similar problems. Contact Eunice Hlahla on 083 503 7121.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

