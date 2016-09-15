Translate to: 

Dog survives vicious attack

Dog survives vicious attack
Don Tarloff and his son Jody are thankful that Molly is recovering well. Photo: Alida de Beer
GEORGE NEWS - When Jeanette Tarloff and her son Jody (10) arrived home a week ago on Monday afternoon, a horrible scene awaited them. There was blood everywhere and a badly injured Molly, their border collie, met them at the door.
 
"Molly was covered in blood and the one side of her snout was hanging by a piece of skin," says Jeanette.
 
They rushed Molly to Dr Mike Alexander at the George Animal Clinic and to the family's great relief, he could stitch up the gaping wound. Some of her teeth were severed and wires had to be inserted in her jaw.
 
The family suspects that the wound was caused by a brush cutter wielded by one of the workers creating a fire break in the vicinity of their home in Glenbarry.
 
Jeanette explains that Molly and their other dog, Max are able to enter and leave the house at will.
 
Says her husband, Don, "At first we couldn't figure out what caused the cut, but when we brought Molly home from the vet on Wednesday (7 September), some of the workers were nearby and when they saw her, their behaviour made me suspicious."
 
Molly is a well-trained border collie that accompanies Don, the owner of Soft Serve and Chip & Dip vans, everywhere he travels. "She is used to strangers and crowds because she goes with me to markets, festivals and rugby matches. She is loving and playful."
 
Gerda Reynders, Education Manager at the SPCA, told the George Herald that she followed up with the team that worked there.
 
"They use brush cutters and I believe that one of those was used on Molly. I will be opening a case of animal cruelty, but their supervisor said she and her team left at 13:00 on the day and that there had been no incidents."
 
Jeanette says Molly has lost all feeling on the left side of her face and will never regain her sense of smell in the left nostril. "We are just thankful that we still have her."
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURANLIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 September 2016
