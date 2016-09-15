Drugs, alcohol major triggers of crime

Maj Gen Oswald Reddy (left) at Monday's media briefing about the crime statistics in the region. Next to him is Mr Isaac Dikgwasi, Chairperson of the Eden Cluster Community Police Board. Photo: Lizette da Silva

GEORGE NEWS - Drug and alcohol abuse was singled out as the major cause of crime in the Southern Cape during a crime statistics media briefing on Monday 12 September.

All 13 station commanders and heads of departments were present as Eden Cluster Commander Maj Gen Oswald Reddy, analysed the various increases and decreases in crime in the district.

George, Knysna and Oudtshoorn are among the top 30 Western Cape stations where crime has increased. Although certain crimes showed a decrease, the number of reported cases in the various categories are still high.

Reddy said various projects, of which the Eden Cluster Drug Master Plan is one, have been initiated to address specific crimes. More information about these projects will be made public at a later stage.

Strategic planning sessions for the annual Operational Plans for 2016/2017 were held and meetings are planned with the municipalities.

He said that the statistics give a good overview of people's behaviour patterns over a given period.

"Why do some people commit crime, and others don't. We have to look at this holistically and therefore I want to meet with our new mayors, councillors, religious leaders and all other roleplayers to see what we can do to change behaviour - starting with young children, right through to adults. If we cannot get voluntary compliance with the laws of our country, then we will use strict law enforcement," said Reddy.

He emphasised that the police will work hard to ensure that people are safe. "We will continue to implement the Back to Basics approach to policing which has started to yield success.

Moving forward we need to address specific features of crime, with particular focus on mobilising an active citizenry, and inter-governmental leadership in this regard, with a view to regenerating morality in society."

Capt Malcolm Pojie, South Cape Police Spokesperson, listed their successes during the year. More than 8,5 million litres of alcohol were seized, as well as vast amounts of drugs, counterfeit goods and abalone.

ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR

