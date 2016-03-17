Blood needed 'O' so badly

Frances Warner donated her 225th unit of blood on 9 September, 56 years after donating her first unit at the age of 16.

GEORGE NEWS - At the tender age of 16 Frances Warner donated her first unit of blood when her doctor in Cape Town told her that her blood was very thick.

"When I saw how pleased the blood transfusion service was I continued for the rest of my life, only stopping to have babies and operations."

She donated her 225th unit of blood on Friday 9 September. With 225 units of blood under her belt Warner says the feeling of saving a life is wonderful.

"Nowadays the needles are so easy to insert and the staff are so good that you don't even feel the needle going in. So don't be afraid to donate it makes you feel good afterwards."

Arlecia November, Promotions Officer at the Western Province Blood Transfusion Services George Office, estimates that the 225 units of blood which Warner has donated has saved 675 patients.

"I am appealing to the community to come forward as the blood O group is currently under pressure."

The office hours are: Wednesdays from 10:00 till 19:00 and Fridays from 10:00 till 15:00. For more information contact 044 874 2074 or go to www.wpblood.org.za

