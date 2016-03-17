Translate to: 

Owner of empty house to face action

Owner of empty house to face action
Neighbours are fed up with loiterers who hang around this half finished house in Pacaltsdorp. Photo: Supplied.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality has promised to take steps against a homeowner from Andersonville, Pacaltsdorp whose house has been standing unfinished for years. It has become a gathering place for loiterers and neighbours are fed up.
 
One of the neighbours, Ntombekaya Ncama, a mother of small children, says she is living in constant unease. "The place is attracting drug users. It's an everyday thing. They can see whenever we leave our house and come back. I leave at the same time every day to fetch my daughter from school and I always feel very unsafe. Something has to be done about it. I really cannot condone drugs being smoked next to my house, for heaven's sake. We are raising kids."
 
Municipal Acting Communications Manager Chantel Edwards-Klose explained that the municipality's attorneys obtained a court order in 2015 compelling the owner to recommence with the building works on his property and to clean up the site. "Further steps will now be taken as the owner is not adhering to the order."
 
Another house across the road from Ncama's property also stood unfinished for years, but was completed after the George Herald published a story on her plight last year and alerted the municipality.
 
However, her next-door neighbour, who now faces further action from the municipality, did not progress beyond heightening the existing walls on his property by a metre or two.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
09:30 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 0%
No
George Herald 50%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 50%
Men
Women
Search
FromRandParkWithLove
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 48.
Letshavefun57
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up