Owner of empty house to face action

Neighbours are fed up with loiterers who hang around this half finished house in Pacaltsdorp. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality has promised to take steps against a homeowner from Andersonville, Pacaltsdorp whose house has been standing unfinished for years. It has become a gathering place for loiterers and neighbours are fed up.

One of the neighbours, Ntombekaya Ncama, a mother of small children, says she is living in constant unease. "The place is attracting drug users. It's an everyday thing. They can see whenever we leave our house and come back. I leave at the same time every day to fetch my daughter from school and I always feel very unsafe. Something has to be done about it. I really cannot condone drugs being smoked next to my house, for heaven's sake. We are raising kids."

Municipal Acting Communications Manager Chantel Edwards-Klose explained that the municipality's attorneys obtained a court order in 2015 compelling the owner to recommence with the building works on his property and to clean up the site. "Further steps will now be taken as the owner is not adhering to the order."

Another house across the road from Ncama's property also stood unfinished for years, but was completed after the George Herald published a story on her plight last year and alerted the municipality.

However, her next-door neighbour, who now faces further action from the municipality, did not progress beyond heightening the existing walls on his property by a metre or two.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

