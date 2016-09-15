See Belgian clivias at show

Belgian bronze flowers with green throat.

GEORGE NEWS - See a range of Belgian hybrid clivias plus many more varieties at the Garden Route Clivia Club's annual Clivia Show, which will be held on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September in the Outeniqua Primary School hall.

Clivias were introduced into Western Europe as early as 1850 with the cultivation thereof primarily based in Belgium for decades, with Ghent being the hub thereof. Ghent remains one of the primary clivia production areas in Europe to this day.

King Leopold II of Belgium gifted a clivia to Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands on her wedding in 1901 - proof of the importance of this genus in Europe.

Clivias normally flower after four years from planting the seeds. The Belgian growers have developed their plants to flower within three years, often after two years. The Belgian clivia growers also, through careful selection techniques, produce clivias where the plants are more compact (shorter and broader leaves) whilst maintaining the size of the flower. They have also been able to produce clivias that flower twice a year.

Clivias are sold as pot plants in Europe and consumers often ditch the plants after flowering. More than 800 000 clivia plants are sold on Dutch flower auctions annually. There are many large commercial clivia producers who use hothouses where the temperature is controlled - a single producer often delivers 50 000 plus plants annually.

The European consumers prefer orange clivias as pot plants but the Belgian growers have excelled in producing some of the most exquisite bronze flowers with green throats. They have also produced unique plants with Florid White Lips being a good example thereof.

The Belgians produced the exquisite 'Florid White Lips' clivea.

