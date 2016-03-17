GEORGE NEWS - This year's National Cupcake Day 4 Kids with Cancer event will take place at Eden Meander on Saturday 24 September.

Speaking on behalf of Cupcakes of Hope in Eden, Louise Cornforth said the organisation is a non–profit company that aims to create awareness and raise funds for children with cancer through their love of baking cupcakes.

Last year Cupcakes of Hope raised R1,5 million on this day and the money has helped more than 500 patients by paying for their medical or other day–to–day expenses. Cupcakes of Hope also spoils patients on their birthdays and organises special 'end of treatment' surprises.

For more information visit www.cupcakesofhope.org or send an e-mail to info@cupcakesofhope.org

