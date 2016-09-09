Family dog found after a year

Reunited! From left are: SPCA Inspector André Baartman, Johanle, Dani-elle and Agarthi Bosch with Arthur, and SPCA Senior Inspector Bruyns. Inset: Agarthi Bosch with Arthur. Arthur was missing for a year.

GEORGE NEWS - When Arthur went missing in Augustus 2015, the entire community of Knysna and his owner, Agarthi Bosch, launched an extensive search for the cute and loving maltese poodle.

Arthur had been adopted from Knysna Animal Welfare in May 2011, and according to Bosch, they didn't choose him, he chose them. They took their four-month-old daughter Danielle, who was ill at the time, to look for a dog to adopt.

They sat her down on the grass and the next moment a little white fluffy bundle of joy ran up to her, jumped on her and licked her. They immediately knew 'this is the one' and Arthur became part of the family.

Arthur went everywhere with them - to school concerts and even to church! The day Arthur went missing, someone on a farm near to the Bosch home fired a shotgun which terrified young Arthur. He ran off and ended up on the N2.

A passing motorist picked him up and took him home. This motorist never reported the dog nor brought the stray dog to the SPCA. He handed the dog to a co-worker who immediately fell in love with little Arthur. Meanwhile Arthur's owners searched desperately for him and displayed a poster on social media in the hope of finding their beloved dog.

They kept praying that he was safe and that the person who found him would see the post and return him to them.

They feared that he might have fallen into the wrong hands or that he was lying somewhere hurt.

Last week, a year since Arthur disappeared Bosch reposted a missing notice on Facebook. A member of public saw the poster and phoned the SPCA with information. Garden Route SPCA Manager Frieda Jansen van Rensburg immediately deployed two inspectors, Senior Inspector Salome Bruyns and Inspector André Baartman, to investigate.

The inspectors found Arthur unharmed and safe. The new adoptive owner was devastated when they told her that they had to take Arthur because he belonged to someone else. Although heartbroken, she understood and said if the tables were turned she would also hope and pray someone would have found her dog and returned him. She also said he deserves to be with his family.

Arthur was brought back to the Garden Route SPCA and the staff informed Bosch that they had found Arthur. She was overjoyed. When they reunited, Arthur immediately recognised his family and ran straight into their arms, proving that animals never forget their owners. The video of their reunion can be viewed on the Garden Route SPCA Facebook page

A lot of heartache could have been prevented if the person who found Arthur did the right and legal thing and took him to the nearest pound. It is a criminal offence to keep a stray animal. Should you find one, the animal must be taken to the nearest pound.

The SPCA once again urges the public not to keep stray animals. Should your animal go missing, report it to your closest SPCA.

Keeping stray animals against the law

The Garden Route SPCA urges the public not to keep any stray animal that they might find. It should be reported to the SPCA immediately and the animal/s should be brought to the SPCA immediately so that the rightful owner has the opportunity to get their pet back.



It is against the law and the George by-laws to keep an animal that doesn't belong to you.



People who don't adhere to this could end up with a criminal record if the original owner lays charges of theft against them.



