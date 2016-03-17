Take part in international coastal cleanup

Generic image
WILDERNESS NEWS - The Wilderness Residents and Ratepayers Association (WRRA) invites the public to participate in some low-impact exercise that will have a big impact on the marine life, on Saturday 17 September at 09:30.
As part of an international coastal cleanup, black bags will be handed out at the NSRI beach parking and the middle boardwalk in Hibiscus Road, Kleinkrantz from 09:15.
Everyone is invited to take part in the cleanup.
08:31 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 September 2016
