Take part in international coastal cleanup

WILDERNESS NEWS - The Wilderness Residents and Ratepayers Association (WRRA) invites the public to participate in some low-impact exercise that will have a big impact on the marine life, on Saturday 17 September at 09:30.

As part of an international coastal cleanup, black bags will be handed out at the NSRI beach parking and the middle boardwalk in Hibiscus Road, Kleinkrantz from 09:15.

Everyone is invited to take part in the cleanup.

