Join SPCA for annual 'Bark in the Park"

GEORGE NEWS - Join the Garden Route SPCA for their annual ‘Bark in the Park’ at the Botanical Gardens in George on Saturday 8 October.

The SPCA are hosting their annual 5km or 2,5km walk in the park - with or without your dog, and then the 'Mad Hatter Dog Show' - this is an opportunity for the owners, not the dogs, to wear a hat in order to qualify for the fun dog show.

• Best Hat - for the owners

Meet near the Getafix Tea Room at the Botanical Gardens from 08:00 to register. The walk will start at 09:00 and the dog show will be at 10:00.

SPCA Christmas cards and Christmas gifts will be for sale, as well as Furry Friday Ribbons.

Entrance fee is R5 per foot (i.e. R10 for adults and R20 per dog). Children under 10 years will pay only R5. This includes entry to the walk and the dog show if you would like to join in both.

• Happiest dog• Mr and Mrs Personality• Best behaved dog• Best SPCA or Animal Welfare dog