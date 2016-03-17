Peace restored at Parkdene High

Enrique Tromp (left), Byron Aspeling, Taswell Erasmus and Kaylene Isaacs were upset that their tackies, socks, scarf and jacket were not seen as acceptable attire at Parkdene High.

GEORGE NEWS - Everything is back to normal at the Parkdene Secondary School after about 30 learners were refused entrance to the school on Wednesday 31 August due to various violations of the school's rules.

These include not complying with the dress code, habitually arriving late and absenteeism.

The learners in turn complained about victimisation and harassment. According to Millicent Merton of the Directorate of Communication for the Western Cape Education Department, everyone was back at school by the end of last week. "The circuit manager visited the school and informed the principal that learners may not be locked out of school without due process being followed."

She added that the circuit manager, school psychologist, social worker and non-governmental organisations are assisting the school to address discipline issues.

Acting Principal Johan Claassen said there was no update or further comment on the situation.

ARTICLE: LYNDALL MGADLE

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'