Neuroclinic gets total overhaul

The new contemporary look of the entrance hall of one of the wings of the Neuroclinic.

GEORGE NEWS - The Neuroclinic in George is boasting a modern new interior after the completion of a R6-million upgrade and refurbishment project.

At a cocktail reception last week, all co-workers of the clinic, including psychiatrists, psychologists and nursing personnel, celebrated the enhanced facility.

Mediclinic Manager Kassie Karstens said in his welcome address that the project was challenging, "but worth every moment now that we see the final product". He congratulated the nursing personnel for keeping a positive attitude during the building phase and keeping the best interests of their patients at heart.

The clinic was established 21 years ago for the treatment of 'soft' psychiatric cases such as work stress, relationship problems and substance abuse that results from depression. Patients are admitted for up to three weeks and attend participatory and lecture programmes presented by psychologists, an occupational therapist, physiotherapist, dietitian and social worker.

According to the head of the clinic, Sr Marlene Maree, most of the patients come in because of stress resulting from work and relationships.

"A lot of people return as they experience the clinic as a safe haven, and it is wonderful to see how they progress towards wellness. We are proud of our programmes and the specialists who offer them."

Toasting the completion of the upgrade of the Neuroclinic which now boasts a light, modern interior. From left are: Sr Marlene Maree (Head of the Neuroclinic), Denise van Niekerk (Mediclinic Deputy Nursing Manager), Alma de Villiers (Mediclnic Nursing Manager) and Kassie Karstens (Mediclinic Manager). Photos: Alida de Beer

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

