Puppeteer shines in Rio with giant creatures

One of Roger Titley's insects being carried during rehearsals before the big opening.

GEORGE NEWS - Not only was George well represented on the sports field at the 2016 Rio Olympics - local artist and puppeteer, Roger Titley and his giant creatures made Georgians proud during the opening procession in Rio on Friday 5 August.

A giant spider and a mantipede, created in his George factory, made their 50-second appearance, and even though it was over far too quickly, it was exciting to be part of the event, said Titley last week.

Titley, who has built studios full of puppets for customers all over the world, describes how difficult it was to get the dancers, who only speak Brazilian, to give the creatures a graceful, insect-like appearance.

"When our small team of three arrived in Rio de Janeiro, we were rather latecomers. We did get incredible support from the huge number of professionals from all corners of the world, who were already well into the planning and rehearsals of the event. These are people who have worked on Beijing and London Olympics 2012 among many others. So in their eyes this was one of the smaller openings, with only one tenth the budget of London. The atmosphere was therefore more professional, head-down, hard work than the more emotional 2010 Soccer World cup in South Africa."

Titley describes how the creatures had to be reassembled within a short period in Rio.

"The final build went extremely well. The creative directors, in particular Brazilian Daniela Thomas gave me a lot of license for the final look of the spiders. I was given two local artists from Rio to help with the build and that pushed the building team up to five. We all gelled and this made for a very special experience. I had Veronika Schurr from London, as my producer, and Graham Smith a carpenter from George as right hand man. Natalie Fisher, my tame choreographer from Cape Town came in the last two weeks to help with the dancers and the timing of the creatures on the field of play."

Titley had done countless big projects. He was thrilled to be part of the Fifa 2010 Soccer World Cup. "As with the Soccer World Cup there is huge pressure to produce something out of the ordinary. For me the fear of not achieving this always overshadows all other emotions. The sense of achievement only really happens once one stands back to look at the bigger picture long after the event is done and dusted."

"The most difficult aspect was convincing 54 professional Brazilian dancers that they would not be dancing as individuals, but like a team of rowers. Rather than oarsmen though they would be insect carrying leg operators. I think this was lost in communication when they were hired. It all worked in the end but we had a tough time convincing them!

"The design brief was early forms of life on earth. This spans billions of years and is therefor rather loose. I was given the word spiders by the creatives so they were inspired by spiders."

He has a development programme in George, to start an edu-tainment group involving the poorer folk in his area of the Western Cape. He explains, "This aims to educate people about social issues such as alcohol fetal syndrome, alcohol abuse and family violence as well as entertain through puppetry, music and comedy."

He also aims to teach ordinary people to build the Titley creatures. Titley was honoured by the Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Dr Ivan Meyer with the Western Cape Cultural Affairs Award on 24 February 2014.

This mantipede required a whole team of Rio de Janeiro dancers to manoeuvre it onto the Olympics stadium. On the left is a nervous Roger Titley who has to convince them to move as a team.

