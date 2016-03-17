Translate to: 

Barking dogs drive neighbours barking mad

GEORGE NEWS - Dogs barking incessantly, especially in the early hours of the morning or just when one is about to have that Sunday-afternoon nap, can be a very real and nerve-wracking problem.
 
In George, dogs causing a disturbance because of barking falls under the local by-laws and the Garden Route SPCA is empowered to handle such matters.
 
Garden Route SPCA Manager Frieda Jansen van Rensburg says the SPCA deals with municipal calls relating to barking dogs as part of their function as service provider to George Municipality. "We attend to the calls, make suggestions to solve the problem, as well as give warnings to owners of dogs whose dogs are a nuisance. Should we need to, we forward the complaints to the municipality's Law Enforcement Department who fines owners who do not adhere to the by-laws, which clearly state that dogs should not be a nuisance to neighbours," Jansen van Rensburg says.
 
Some people whose dogs bark constantly, often resort to having them 'debarked' by their vet. While debarking is not illegal, it will not solve the problem, says Jansen van Rensburg. "Firstly there would still be a sound, albeit rasping, and the undesired behaviour would then exhibit itself in other ways. The root problem needs to be solved."
She says the SPCA is opposed to the unnecessary mutilation of animals, be it for cosmetic, sporting, entertainment or convenience purposes.
 
"It is a difficult issue and one has to balance the rights of neighbours not to be disturbed by incessant barking with an animal's right to exhibit natural behaviour. In Cape Town the by-laws actually define how long a dog is permitted to bark per hour! I think it is six minutes."
 
Jansen van Rensburg says humane ways to stop one's dog barking need to be explored, including consulting a qualified animal behaviourist to determine the situation and extent of the problem. "For example, is the dog barking at passersby, at a genuine threat, through boredom or separation anxiety?"
 
She says while there are neighbours who are unreasonable, some dog owners allow their dogs to cause a genuine disturbance and each case must be evaluated individually.
 
The Garden Route SPCA can be contacted on 044 878 1990/1993. They also have an emergency after-hours number, which is 082 378 7384.
 
Thu, 08 September 2016
