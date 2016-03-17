German student uses Kos en Fynbos for research

Participants and facilitators after the focus group discussion on gardening in Thembalethu at the Thusong Centre.

GEORGE NEWS - A German lecturer and researcher, Anne Siebert, visited the local Kos en Fynbos family recently.

Siebert is investigating innovative urban gardening initiatives, such as Kos en Fynbos, and their engagement with the idea of food sovereignty.

She says the Kos en Fynbos movement is a very interesting case in this context. "They work closely with nature and bring people with different backgrounds together to share knowledge and skills. At the same time, many of the members view the concentrated food industry critically. Facing South Africa's volatile food prices and the increasing tendency to eat unhealthy food, initiatives like Kos en Fynbos are very important."

Since November last year, Siebert has been teaching at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) in Cape Town. For her PhD research she is working with the Department of Science and Technology/National Research Foundation Centre of Excellence in Food Security at UWC. She heard about Kos en Fynbos from Prof Julian May at the UWC and visited George the first time in 2015 to discuss possible research activities with Prof Raymond Auerbach from the George Campus of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) and Carli Bunding-Venter, former manager of the Local Economic Development Unit.

Subsequently, her Master's student Hannah Posern visited George and conducted research on healthy nutrition, ecological sustainability and solidarity among Kos en Fynbos gardeners in Blanco and Rosedale. While teaching responsibilities kept Siebert busy, she was able to return to George in January this year. So far, she has conducted several expert interviews on urban agriculture and people directly involved in agricultural and gardening activities, including members of Kos en Fynbos.

During her field research, Siebert decided to explore in more detail the motivations for gardening in Thembalethu. "This township has grown rapidly over the last 20 years with many people struggling economically and living in shacks although RDP housing is existing. Thus, small vegetable patches are indispensable for many dwellers to meet their food requirements but also to earn some money," she says.

Conversely, they were surprised to hear that gardening is becoming 'cool' amongst the younger generation in Europe.

Moreover, the group agreed that more gardeners would contribute to a healthier environment in their neighbourhood. Siebert mentioned in this context that movements like Kos en Fynbos which motivate people to become active and follow the idea of 'each one teach one' are important in areas like Thembalethu.

As part of her research, a follow-up discussion with the gardeners in Thembalethu is planned for the end of September.

To learn more about gardening there, Siebert and Eunice Hlahla Nduwimana, a local community development worker from the Western Cape Government, invited 12 gardeners to a focus group discussion at the Thusong Centre last week. The gardeners shared interesting insights, for example on health impacts of particular vegetables but also mentioned sad experiences such as thieves stealing their veggies and young people not being interested in planting.