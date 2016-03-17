Translate to: 

Celebrating the shaping of minds

One of the winners of the night was Tanya Schilder (right) with her mother Shirley Schilder.
GEORGE NEWS - The Western Cape Department of Education hosted an awards ceremony in the George Civic Centre on Thursday 2 September to reward excellence in the teaching industry in Eden and Central Karoo.
 
The master of ceremonies, Claire du Plessis, started the evening off with quirky humour, "Tonight we will honour our gods and goddesses of education on the same plain as Olympians."
 
George Mayor Melvin Naik said for true leaders, success is about growing others.
 
The keynote speaker of the evening, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, George Campus Principal Prof Quinton Johnson, said education is the pillar at the heart of building a solid society. "It is a privilege to shape minds, and because of you we have hope for the future."
 
The first-place winners of awards for excellence in teaching were Sharone Opperman, Gr R; Tanya Schilder, primary school; Lowellen Appies, primary school leadership; Jeanetta van der Walt, special needs and inclusive; Phil Mooney, mathematics GET; Debra Jeffery, secondary school; Chantal Briesies, secondary school leadership; and Cecelia Campbell, ICT enhanced teaching.
 
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Carolina Petersen.
 
The evening ended on a patriotic note with Alecia van Wyk singing of the national anthem and the guests joining in.
 
 
 
George Mayor Melvin Naik welcomed the educators of the district.
 
06:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 September 2016
