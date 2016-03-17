Translate to: 

Relay for Life 2017 launch

The Cansa Relay for Life new committee all ready for Purple ExtravaCANSA, the theme for next year's Relay.
GEORGE NEWS - The official launch for Purple ExtravaCANSA, Cansa's Relay for Life for next year, will be taking place at the Garden Route Mall this coming weekend from 9 to 11 September opposite Cape Union Mart.
 
Cansa Relay for Life's new committee announced that next year's event will be held on 25 and 26 March. "The Relay will be celebrating its 10th year in 2017 and it is going to be one to remember.
 
The theme for this 10th anniversary is Purple ExtravaCANSA," said an excited Lorraine Verhagen, the chairlady.
 
"Having had nine successful Relays for Life in George, we will strive to take our fundraiser to the next level in 2017 and, hopefully, with the support of our sponsors, teams and the locals, we will surpass the tremendous amount of  R378 000 that was raised last year with next year's event."
 
The first team captains' meeting will be held on Thursday 15 September at Carpe Diem Lapa at 18:00 for 18:30. For further information regarding teams, contact Leigh Ann on 082 415 1342 or e-mail her at dewettrust@telkomsa.net.
The public is invited to pop in this weekend at the mall, see what the event is all about and support this worthy cause.
 
Cansa Relay for Life is part of an international movement that unites cancer survivors and the communities that care about them. It offers everyone in the community the opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer and to honour those who have been touched by cancer. The Relay for Life is a fun, overnight team event which is volunteer driven and community owned.
 
For more information contact Cansa on 044 874 4824.
 
 
10:07 (GMT+2), Wed, 07 September 2016
