Up with Downs adult facility a step closer

Up with Downs adult facility a step closer
Hennie Niehaus (right), the winner of the exquisite 'Islandus' wristwatch with JJ Rubin, (left) one of the pupils and Janet Seegmuller, chairperson of Up with Downs.
GEORGE NEWS - A whopping R127 000 was raised at the recent Up with Downs Golf Day held at the George Golf Club.
 
R77 000 came from the sale of raffle tickets for the exquisite Islandus wristwatch donated by Julius Steinar Heidarsson of the JS Watch Co in Reykjavik, Iceland.
 
Over 150 raffle tickets were sold and the winner, Hennie Niehaus, was presented with his prize when his lucky number 26 was drawn by one of the learners at the golf day prize-giving.
 
Up with Downs is raising money to build an adult home which will provide a fulltime care facility for the older learners. The land has already been purchased by the Up with Downs Trust and plans are being drawn up in preparation of breaking ground, hopefully within the next 12 months.
 
There are presently 32 students at the school, all of whom will require specialised living conditions once they are older.
 
There are long waiting lists at other adult homes in South Africa, and the Up with Downs board of trustees feels that to have an adult home in George will fully complete the facility, that has grown in leaps and bounds in the 18 years since the school opened.
 
Three of the four founder students still attend Up with Downs after all these years.The next fundraiser is the market day to be held on the school's premises in Blanco on Saturday 29 October.
 
Enquiries can be made at the office during school hours - 044 870 87.
 
16:06 (GMT+2), Tue, 06 September 2016
