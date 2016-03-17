And the mascot’s name is... Georgie!

Georgie was very excited to appear on a photograph, with a name, for the first time, and was at the Mayor’s office for this special occasion before anyone else on Monday morning

GEORGE NEWS - The well-loved GO GEORGE mascot has been named at last, following a competition whereby the public was asked to submit possible names for the cute bus character.

By far the most entries suggested that he should be called Georgie.

During a panel discussion last week, George Director of Civil Engineering Services, Harold Basson, was asked to draw a winner from the hat containing the names of all the competition participants who had suggested this name.

The lucky winner of the naming competition is Anneke Andrews, who received a GO GEORGE drawstring bag with GO GEORGE promotional items and a multi-journey ticket from George Executive Mayor, Melvin Naik.

Anneke and her family moved to George a few years ago, and were most pleased to learn that a bus service of this calibre was about to roll out in their new hometown. “We love taking trips on the GO GEORGE buses, and will definitely put our multi-journey ticket to good use,” she said.

Georgie was very excited to appear on a photograph, with a name, for the first time, and was at the Mayor’s office for this special occasion before anyone else on Monday morning. Here he is with, from the left, GO GEORGE Manager, James Robb, and George Executive Mayor, Melvin Naik, handing over Anneke Andrew’s prize. Anneke is the winner of the mascot naming competition.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'