Garden Route Dam level update

The Garden Route Dam. Photo: Christo Boshoff
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The level of the Garden Route Dam is currently at 64,15%.
According to the municipality, 61,25mm of rain was measured from Thursday, 1 September to Sunday, 4 September.
More rain is predicted for Thursday and Friday this week.
10:11 (GMT+2), Mon, 05 September 2016
