Garden Route Dam level update

The Garden Route Dam. Photo: Christo Boshoff

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The level of the Garden Route Dam is currently at 64,15%.

According to the municipality, 61,25mm of rain was measured from Thursday, 1 September to Sunday, 4 September.

More rain is predicted for Thursday and Friday this week.

Read more on Thursday's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'