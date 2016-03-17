Thieves steal botanical garden’s fencing

The Garden Route Botanical Garden.

GEORGE NEWS - A section of the Garden Route Botanical Garden's fence has been stolen and manager, Tarita Pollicutte is asking the public to be on the lookout for people walking around with wire mesh fencing.

“From the footprints found we surmise that is was more than one person who cut and carried off 10 meter of wire mesh on the night of 1 Septembe," said Policutte.

"The police are investigating the theft. R1500 now has to be spent on replacing the stolen section."

Anyone with information is requested to phone the Garden Route Botanical Garden offices at 044 874 1558.

