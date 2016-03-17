'Ample buses from Pacaltsdorp to mall'

According to GO GEORGE enough buses travel between Pacaltsdorp and the mall.

GEORGE NEWS - A thorough monitoring of the need and capacity of the GO GEORGE bus service on Route 12 Pacaltsdorp - Garden Route Mall was initiated following several complaints.

Upon completion of the investigation, GO GEORGE is confident that the service does allow for sufficient capacity during peak hours. A campaign to inform passengers and employers once again of the morning schedule and the rotation of midi- and minibuses to suit all needs, was launched on Thursday 25 August.

This will assist passengers to plan their trips so as to be on time for work. George Municipality Acting Communications Manager Chantel Edwards-Close explained that different sized buses run at different times. "The minibuses can carry 15 passengers, and the midibuses 78. The reason that certain bus sizes are chosen for certain times, is to allow for not only bus journey time, but also to make allowance for passengers to disembark and walk to their destination, for example, the other side of the mall."

She further said it appears as if the number of morning peak trips are sufficient, at this stage, to distribute passengers and avoid congestion or full buses.

Passengers who experience any problems with schedules or routes, are requested to report such issues to the GO GEORGE Call Centre on 0800 044 044, and not to take it up with the bus drivers who are working according to government-instructed schedules and orders, Edwards-Close concluded.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'