Translate to: 

'Ample buses from Pacaltsdorp to mall'

'Ample buses from Pacaltsdorp to mall'
According to GO GEORGE enough buses travel between Pacaltsdorp and the mall.
GEORGE NEWS - A thorough monitoring of the need and capacity of the GO GEORGE bus service on Route 12 Pacaltsdorp - Garden Route Mall was initiated following several complaints.
 
Upon completion of the investigation, GO GEORGE is confident that the service does allow for sufficient capacity during peak hours. A campaign to inform passengers and employers once again of the morning schedule and the rotation of midi- and minibuses to suit all needs, was launched on Thursday 25 August.
 
This will assist passengers to plan their trips so as to be on time for work. George Municipality Acting Communications Manager Chantel Edwards-Close explained that different sized buses run at different times. "The minibuses can carry 15 passengers, and the midibuses 78. The reason that certain bus sizes are chosen for certain times, is to allow for not only bus journey time, but also to make allowance for passengers to disembark and walk to their destination, for example, the other side of the mall."
 
She further said it appears as if the number of morning peak trips are sufficient, at this stage, to distribute passengers and avoid congestion or full buses.
 
Passengers who experience any problems with schedules or routes, are requested to report such issues to the GO GEORGE Call Centre on 0800 044 044, and not to take it up with the bus drivers who are working according to government-instructed schedules and orders, Edwards-Close concluded.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
13:16 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the new George will have a positive effect on the growth and development of George?
Yes
George Herald 72%
No
George Herald 8%
I'm not sure
George Herald 20%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Marc1984
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 32.
Lerich
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up