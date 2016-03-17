Translate to: 

Oakhurst Insurance Eden Xperience 2016

Oakhurst Insurance Eden Xperience 2016
Members of the Parents Association of Glenwood House.
GEORGE NEWS - Glenwood House hosted the launch of the Oakhurst Insurance Eden Xperience last night.
The launch was attended by sponsors and the parents' association of the school.
 
The annual Oakhurst Insurance Eden Xperience takes place today and tomorrow, Saturday 3 September at Glenwood House in George and will be packed with events and entertainment for the whole family.

While the festival promises a great time for attendees, this year's Eden Xperience will support the Mayor's Warm Hearts Winter Campaign.

Cycling
The Battle of the Bikes, powered by Vodacom, will take place on the second day and will be fought over 25km, 45km and 65km with various routes, depending on the cyclist's experience available.

The George Hillbillies Moutain Biking Club are lending their expertise to ensure an unrivalled riding experience and the ride is sanctioned by Cycling South Africa (CSA) and is also an Eden (SWD) Marathon Championship event. Riders wanting to compete for Eden colours must belong to an affiliated club and CSA.

Riders are encouraged to donate gloves and beanies at the event for the mayor's campaign.

Running
There will also be a range of events for running enthusiasts, kicking off with the George Herald Run with the Stars 10km night run on the first day. There is a choice between a more challenging 10km route and a 3km fun walk/run, where participants can dress like stars and win prizes. Runners can also donate a toy at the event to go towards Christmas presents for underprivileged children.

Also on the Friday, the Sportsman's Warehouse Trail Run will take runners through the countryside over either 9km or 18km. This event will be managed by Cape Multisport Club Eden.

For more information about the festival or event registration, visit www.edenxperience.co.za
 
 
Picture here are the main sponsors of the event: Gideon Hugo (Vodacom), Pierre Visser (Sportsmans Warehouse), Lorraine Verhagen (George Herald), Lacy Mentz (Chairperson of the Parents Association, Dennis Symes (school principal) Mandy Rothman (Oakhurst Insurance Co) and Peter Grundlay (Oakhurst Insurance Co). Photos: André Stander 

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
11:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the new George will have a positive effect on the growth and development of George?
Yes
George Herald 73%
No
George Herald 5%
I'm not sure
George Herald 23%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Kenny_m
I'm a 30 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 27.
FromRandParkWithLove
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up