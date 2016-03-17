Oakhurst Insurance Eden Xperience 2016

Members of the Parents Association of Glenwood House.

GEORGE NEWS - Glenwood House hosted the launch of the Oakhurst Insurance Eden Xperience last night.

The launch was attended by sponsors and the parents' association of the school.





While the festival promises a great time for attendees, this year's Eden Xperience will support the Mayor's Warm Hearts Winter Campaign.



Cycling

The Battle of the Bikes, powered by Vodacom, will take place on the second day and will be fought over 25km, 45km and 65km with various routes, depending on the cyclist's experience available.



The George Hillbillies Moutain Biking Club are lending their expertise to ensure an unrivalled riding experience and the ride is sanctioned by Cycling South Africa (CSA) and is also an Eden (SWD) Marathon Championship event. Riders wanting to compete for Eden colours must belong to an affiliated club and CSA.



Riders are encouraged to donate gloves and beanies at the event for the mayor's campaign.



Running

There will also be a range of events for running enthusiasts, kicking off with the George Herald Run with the Stars 10km night run on the first day. There is a choice between a more challenging 10km route and a 3km fun walk/run, where participants can dress like stars and win prizes. Runners can also donate a toy at the event to go towards Christmas presents for underprivileged children.



Also on the Friday, the Sportsman's Warehouse Trail Run will take runners through the countryside over either 9km or 18km. This event will be managed by Cape Multisport Club Eden.



Picture here are the main sponsors of the event: Gideon Hugo (Vodacom), Pierre Visser (Sportsmans Warehouse), Lorraine Verhagen (George Herald), Lacy Mentz (Chairperson of the Parents Association, Dennis Symes (school principal) Mandy Rothman (Oakhurst Insurance Co) and Peter Grundlay (Oakhurst Insurance Co). Photos: André Stander



