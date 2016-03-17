Translate to: 

Wilderness fires: SANParks to talk to residents

Wilderness fires: SANParks to talk to residents
The wildfire which tore through the indigenous reeds that clog up the Serpentine wetlands, was driven by a tinder-dry 48km berg wind.
WILDERNESS NEWS - SANParks are planning to have a follow-up meeting, first with the four Wilderness families whose houses burnt down on Thursday 11 August, and thereafter a general public meeting, which is yet to be scheduled.
 
This is according to Nandi Mgwadlamba, communications manager of SANParks Garden Route National Park.
 
Mgwadlamba was responding to the question of what steps are being taken in the wake of the devastating fire. "The FPA (Fire Protection Association) also launched a fire awareness campaign with residents over the weekend and will do so at opportunistic events as well during SA National Parks Week from Sunday 11 September until the Saturday 17 September.
 
Dumping garden refuse
A concerned resident, Piet van Zyl, said this week that residents of Wilderness East have reason to be dissatisfied with the relevant authorities’ inadequate fire prevention measures, and their lack of capacity to extinguish fires. But, he said, residents must share the responsibility of the heightened fire dangers that exist, which should be reduced.
 
He said many residents have the bad habit of dumping their garden refuse "at the opposite side" of the street in the green belts of their suburbs.
 
Coastal shrubs are normally well able to withstand fires but when garden refuse is dumped on top of it, it heightens fuel loading. This results in the accompanying high intensity of fire and damage to indigenous plants. This is clearly visible adjacent to Third Avenue where on 11 August the fire crossed the road in places where garden refuse was dumped, said Van Zyl, who made a strong case for the George Municipality to discourage this (see letters column).
 
What municipality is concerned about
Cobus Meiring (CM) Spokesperson for the Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI), recently interviewed Eugene Matthews (EM), acting superintendent of Parks and Recreation at the George Municipality, regarding the state of the environment, and to find out what active steps are being taken to combat fire risks.
 
CM: "Recent fires in the area emphasised again the vulnerability of the town due to veld and forest fires. The municipality has done its utmost to convince the Department of Forestry to clean up its act at Witfontein plantation (and elsewhere), to reduce fire risks in recent years. In your opinion, do invasive alien plants still pose an increasing threat to George and surrounds?
 
EM: “We have the very obvious and highly visible species, including the ever-present pines, wattles and eucalyptus, but there are a host of others. Right now we are concerned about the rapid spread of pampas grass, pom-pom weed and Madeira vine, all of which have the possibility of becoming very invasive, in the near future, if not addressed.”
 
CM: “How can landowners assist the municipality in dealing with these issues?”
 
EM: George Municipality has limited funds to address invasives on a significant scale given the high and constant level of alien plant growth and re growth, and as such relies heavily on landowner participation in eradicating invasive alien plants." (See the full interview elsewhere on the website).
 
Steps
SANParks and George Municipality announced a proactive plan to respond to unforeseen changing weather conditions, which includes revisiting emergency procedures and the better integration of resources. George Municipality will investigate the establishment of a satellite fire station in Kleinkrantz.
 
08:01 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 September 2016
