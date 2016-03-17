After-party crash: Police need witnesses

Riaan Jooste, OK Furniture manager, stands next to the pillar that was demolished by an unidentified blue car in the early hours of Friday morning. It is thought the car was driven by a matric boy who was out celebrating his matric farewell.

GEORGE NEWS - Teenagers driving at high speed in an unidentified blue vehicle on Friday 26 August crashed into a pillar at OK Furnishers in Van der Stel Square after the vehicle spun out of control.

OK Furniture Shop Manager Riaan Jooste said he was quite taken aback to find the collapsed pillar and debris on the store's pavement on Friday morning.

The incident was reported to the police who are looking for those who caused the damage. It is thought that a youngster who was driving a VW Polo went to a matric farewell, and afterwards to an after-party at a nearby nightclub in the square to celebrate some more.

The owner of the building in which the nightclub is housed, André Joubert, said the noise made by the group was reported twice after midnight. He alleged that the George Police did not react to the complaint in the early hours of the morning when the incident took place. Joubert said a full statement was given to the police, in which a boy's name and address were given.

The boy mentioned is said to be the person who drove the VW Polo. Jooste said it appears as if the vehicle that crashed into OK Furniture's pillar was towed away from the scene of the accident. Judging by the deep grooves left in the tarmac, the vehicle may have struck a pavement before coming to a halt against the pillar. He asked anyone who saw the incident to contact him at 009290@shoprite.co.za

Speaking on behalf of the George Police, W/O Mark Perrins said their computer system showed no reports of this incident. "The system was operational. As at 02:01 our patrol vehicle was sent to Crowley Street in Blanco to deal with a riotous person."

Regarding the damage sustained at the store, Perrins said a case of malicious damage to property is being investigated. "As of this time, no witness has stepped forward offering information with regard to the above matter. Such assistance would be greatly appreciated," said Perrins.

Anyone with information can contact the George Police on 044 803 4400.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

