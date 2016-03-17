Translate to: 

After-party crash: Police need witnesses

After-party crash: Police need witnesses
Riaan Jooste, OK Furniture manager, stands next to the pillar that was demolished by an unidentified blue car in the early hours of Friday morning. It is thought the car was driven by a matric boy who was out celebrating his matric farewell.
GEORGE NEWS - Teenagers driving at high speed in an unidentified blue vehicle on Friday 26 August crashed into a pillar at OK Furnishers in Van der Stel Square after the vehicle spun out of control.
 
OK Furniture Shop Manager Riaan Jooste said he was quite taken aback to find the collapsed pillar and debris on the store's pavement on Friday morning.
 
The incident was reported to the police who are looking for those who caused the damage. It is thought that a youngster who was driving a VW Polo went to a matric farewell, and afterwards to an after-party at a nearby nightclub in the square to celebrate some more.
 
The owner of the building in which the nightclub is housed, André Joubert, said the noise made by the group was reported twice after midnight. He alleged that the George Police did not react to the complaint in the early hours of the morning when the incident took place. Joubert said a full statement was given to the police, in which a boy's name and address were given.
 
The boy mentioned is said to be the person who drove the VW Polo. Jooste said it appears as if the vehicle that crashed into OK Furniture's pillar was towed away from the scene of the accident. Judging by the deep grooves left in the tarmac, the vehicle may have struck a pavement before coming to a halt against the pillar. He asked anyone who saw the incident to contact him at 009290@shoprite.co.za.
 
Speaking on behalf of the George Police, W/O Mark Perrins said their computer system showed no reports of this incident. "The system was operational. As at 02:01 our patrol vehicle was sent to Crowley Street in Blanco to deal with a riotous person."
 
Regarding the damage sustained at the store, Perrins said a case of malicious damage to property is being investigated. "As of this time, no witness has stepped forward offering information with regard to the above matter. Such assistance would be greatly appreciated," said Perrins.
 
Anyone with information can contact the George Police on 044 803 4400.
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:05 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 68%
No
George Herald 11%
I don't care
George Herald 21%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
BULLTERRIERS
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
SOOVERIT
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 49.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up