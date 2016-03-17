Translate to: 

Eden gets new council

Newly-elected Eden Mayor Memory Booysen delivers his first speech to the new Eden Council.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - The capacity of Eden District Council was tested to its maximum during the inauguration of their 35 councillors yesterday, Wednesday 31 August at the council chambers.
 
Some visitors who attended the meeting had to stand in the hallway throughout the proceedings, as there was not enough space inside the chambers to accommodate the seemingly ever-expanding crowd.
 
There was much excitement when Memory Booysen, former Mayor of Bitou, was announced as Eden's new mayor. The new Eden Speaker is Mark Willemse, DA Councillor of Knysna, and the Deputy Mayor is Rosina Ruiters, DA councillor of Mossel Bay.
 
Booysen received 21 votes, compared with 13 votes for the ANC candidate, Claudia Lichaba.
 
The ANC candidate for deputy mayor was Klasie Windvogel from Oudtshoorn, who received 14 votes compared with 20 votes for Ruiters.
 
The ANC candidate for speaker, Doris Xebo received 14 votes, compared with 21 votes for Willemse.
 
In his first address to council Booysen said, "The people of Eden have spoken, and we heard them loud and clear." His message to the party's opponents was that they were just that - opponents, and not enemies. He jokingly described the mayoral chain as "quite heavy", but said he was sure he would get used to it.
 
Booysen singled out two municipalities in Eden that will receive special attention, namely Kannaland and Oudtshoorn, which he called "once the jewel of Eden".
 
"Eden will not take on the big brother role with the B municipalities," he said. He pledged Eden's support to those municipalities that are facing financial challenges as well as assistance with their infrastructure.
 
After the inauguration of the councillors, Booysen announced the seven DA councillors who will form the Mayoral Committee (Mayco).
 
ANC Councillor Piet van der Hoven said the opposition would call on them (the new DA Mayco) day and night. "Please keep your phones on," he said. He added that the ANC would assist wherever they could.
 
Eden's all-DA Mayoral Committee (Mayco):
Tertuis Simmers - Roads
Isaya Stemela - Corporate Services
Jerome Lambaatjeen - Finance
Erica Meyer - Strategic Services
Khayalethu Lose - Community Services
Joslyn Johnson - Rural Development
Rosina Ruiters - Local Economic Development
 
 
 
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
06:50 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 September 2016
