Annular eclipse tomorrow morning

An annular eclipse.

NATIONAL NEWS - The month starts with a partial Lunar Eclipse, which means of course that it is new Moon! It is an annular eclipse, which means that the Sun will not be totally obscured by the Moon, but a thin ring of the Sun is visible around the Moon at maximum.

People will naturally want to see the fairly rare event, but must remember that bit is extremely dangerous to look at the Sun, even if it is partially obscured by the Moon: you can get blinded at worst, and suffer eye damage at best! NEVER LOOK at the SUN without proper precautions.

The best way to view the eclipse is by using 'Pin hole projection'. Use a large (A4) piece of stiff card and make a small hole in it, about 1mm in diameter and project an image of the Sun onto a sheet of white paper, see Fig 4. It is also possible to use a double layer of 'Five Roses' teabag foil for a quick look.

The Garden Route Astronomical Society, Grassa, will be at the Garden Route Mall from 09:30 to 12:30 giving the public the opportunity to view the partial solar eclipse in safety with some telescopes.

Further details are available at www.eclipseafrica.org

In a calendar year, between four and seven eclipses (solar and lunar combined) can occur; at least two and at most five will be eclipses of the Sun. From any given location, there will be, on average, a partial eclipse every couple of years and a total solar eclipse once in 375 years.

The next total solar eclipse visible in southern Africa will be in 2030. The next partial solar eclipse visible from southern Africa is late in the afternoon of 26 February 2017.

The next lunar eclipse is on Friday 16 September from 18:54 to 22:54.

ARTICLE BY CASE RIJSDIJK