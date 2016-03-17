Translate to: 

Annular eclipse tomorrow morning

Annular eclipse tomorrow morning
An annular eclipse.
NATIONAL NEWS - The month starts with a partial Lunar Eclipse, which means of course that it is new Moon! It is an annular eclipse, which means that the Sun will not be totally obscured by the Moon, but a thin ring of the Sun is visible around the Moon at maximum.
 
Residents in the southern Cape will only be able to see a small 'bite' of the Sun, starting at about 09:45 tomorrow, reaching a maximum at about 10:58 and ending after 12:13.
 
People will naturally want to see the fairly rare event, but must remember that bit is extremely dangerous to look at the Sun, even if it is partially obscured by the Moon: you can get blinded at worst, and suffer eye damage at best! NEVER LOOK at the SUN without proper precautions.
 
The best way to view the eclipse is by using 'Pin hole projection'. Use a large (A4) piece of stiff card and make a small hole in it, about 1mm in diameter and project an image of the Sun onto a sheet of white paper, see Fig 4. It is also possible to use a double layer of 'Five Roses' teabag foil for a quick look.
 
The Garden Route Astronomical Society, Grassa, will be at the Garden Route Mall from 09:30 to 12:30 giving the public the opportunity to view the partial solar eclipse in safety with some telescopes.
 
Further details are available at www.eclipseafrica.org.
 
In a calendar year, between four and seven eclipses (solar and lunar combined) can occur; at least two and at most five will be eclipses of the Sun. From any given location, there will be, on average, a partial eclipse every couple of years and a total solar eclipse once in 375 years.
 
The next total solar eclipse visible in southern Africa will be in 2030. The next partial solar eclipse visible from southern Africa is late in the afternoon of 26 February 2017.
 
The next lunar eclipse is on Friday 16 September from 18:54 to 22:54.
 
ARTICLE BY CASE RIJSDIJK
16:14 (GMT+2), Wed, 31 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 68%
No
George Herald 11%
I don't care
George Herald 21%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Williewil_102
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 69.
TRUTHTR
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up