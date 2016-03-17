Eden's new Mayor and Deputy Mayor

Eden Mayor, Memory Booysen.

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - The inauguration of the Eden Council is taking place in George today.

Memory Booysen is the new Mayor of the Eden District Muncipality.

Booysen received 21 votes, compared to 13 votes for the ANC candidate, Claudia Lichaba.

The new Deputy Mayor of Eden is Rosina Ruiters, DA councillor from Mossel Bay.

The ANC candidate was Klasie Windvogel from Oudtshoorn.

Ruiters received 20 votes, compared to 14 votes for Windvogel.

The Mayoral Committee (MAYCO) has also just been announced:

• Roads - Tertuis Simmers

• Corporate - Isaya Stemela

• Finance - Jerome Lambaatjeen

• Strategic - Erica Meyer

• Community - Khayalethu Lose

• Rural - Joslyn Johnson

• Local Economic Development - Rosina Ruiters



More information to follow as it becomes available.

PHOTOS: MICHELLE PIENAAR

