Translate to: 

Blue Flag back at Wilderness beach

Blue Flag back at Wilderness beach
Roleplayers in the Wilderness Blue Flag initiative from left are: Radie Loubser (George Municipality), Massimo Mariotti (Salinas Restaurant), Sandra Taljaard (SANParks), Vernon Gibbs-Halls (Eden District Municipality), Rob Slater (Wessa), Chris Burlock (Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association) and Jonathan Britton (SANParks).
GEORGE NEWS - The Blue Flag will again fly proudly at Wilderness beach during the December/January 2016/17 holiday season.
 
This comes after an application made by Vernon Gibbs-Halls of Eden District Municipality (environmental specialist) was approved by the National Blue Flag jury of the Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa (Wessa).
 
At a recent Blue Flag committee meeting held on 22 August, Gibbs-Halls impressed upon the members that a Blue Flag ensures safe, clean beaches and is an international recognition for tourists that the water quality and safety of the beach is of the highest standard. Wessa, in conjunction with the National Department of Tourism, have embarked on a new job creation initiative to add value to Blue Flag beaches, Wilderness beach also qualifying to gain seven beach stewards for 28 months, in further efforts to boost the tourism potential of Wilderness beach.
 
The seven stewards will be responsible for education, policing, manning parking, checking compliance with regard to dogs on beaches, alcohol consumption and organising activities for children on the beach during the holiday season
.
Gibbs-Halls also gave the Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association permission to embark on the long-awaited dog policy for Wilderness beach. In terms of the roles and responsibilities for Blue Flag, Gibbs-Halls emphasised that Wilderness Blue Flag beach took on a collaborative management approach. Eden complete the application and pay the R24 000 registration fee to Wessa as well as ensure that water samples are taken one a week during the season.
 
SANParks assists with the cleaning and operational management of the beach, George Municipality manage the ablution facilities and undertook to do cosmetic touches again this year to bring it up to standard. Working for the coast will again be very active in ensuring the cleanliness of the beach, the rehabilitation of dunes, maintaining the parking area and caring for the gardens while Salinas will assist in the management of the gate access and their ongoing support of the Wetlands Day educational activities.
 
The national launch of Blue Flag will be taking place at Hibiscus Coast on 30 September where Wilderness will be receiving their official Blue Flag to fly during the months of December and January.
 
 
Roleplayers in the Wilderness Blue Flag initiative from left are: Radie Loubser (George Municipality), Massimo Mariotti (Salinas Restaurant), Sandra Taljaard (SANParks), Vernon Gibbs-Halls (Eden District Municipality), Rob Slater (Wessa), Chris Burlock (Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association) and Jonathan Britton (SANParks).
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the new George will have a positive effect on the growth and development of George?
Yes
George Herald 75%
No
George Herald 0%
I'm not sure
George Herald 25%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Pilgrim121
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 45.
roadrunner_211
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up