York Street 100 years ago. This is a digitally coloured copy of a photocopied painting by P van Wyk. For a detailed description of the buildings in the image, please read the accompanying article by Lynn Thompson. Image: Courtesy of George Museum

GEORGE NEWS - The George Heritage Trust will publish a series of images of demolished buildings which are now 'vanished landmarks' over the next few weeks as a run up to the George Heritage Festival set to take place from Saturday 1 to Saturday 8 October.

Much of the interesting architectural heritage of George, which was once the pride of the Garden City, has been lost to development, in many cases without just cause. This series aims to create awareness of the need to conserve and preserve this vanishing heritage.

In the first image of the series, of a York Street scene some 100 years ago, on the left is the home of Mr Borcherd, an attorney. In the foreground is a young palm tree, now a mighty tree, in front of Nedbank building. Next door was Mr Morris, a chemist. His shop was around the corner.

There was a small fruiterer’s shop and next door on the corner of Hibernia Street, was the Old Thatch House (on the site of the Old Mutual), once the home of Michael O’Connell, the first chairman of the Town Council in 1837. On the extreme right across the road was the turreted building of the Standard Bank on the same site as the present bank on the corner of York and Hibernia streets.

The gardens happened to encroach on the 61m-wide street, which was wide enough to turn a wagon with a span of oxen, but only a single track in the middle was used. Almost the whole length of York Street was graced with attractive homes built in interesting architectural styles with beautiful gardens, which today are now merely tarred areas for cars to park.

