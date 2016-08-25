Starved boerboel 'sick for one day'

Too late... The boerboel died the same night that he was taken to the SPCA by Inspector Salome Bruyns.

GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route SPCA immediately sprang in action last week after receiving a call from residents of Borchards, asking for transport for their 'sick' boerboel.

But, when Garden Route SPCA Senior Inspector Salome Bruyns arrived at the house, she found an emaciated, weak dog, literally at deaths doorstep, behind the house.

The young dog had clearly not been sick for just a day and was completely dehydrated and just skin and bones. She asked the owners how long the dog had been sick and they responded with an answer that boggles the mind:

"Since yesterday." Bruyns took the animal to the SPCA and immediately put the boerboel on a drip with medication, but he died during the night. "This was a beautiful, pedigreed 18-month-old boerboel male, and this is what they did to him. He was too sick to stand and could hardly lift his head," said Bruyns.

"We have laid charges of cruelty against the owners."

Article by SPCA volunteer, Wendy Jones.

