New Eden Speaker appointed

Mark Willemse, second from left, is the new Speaker of Eden. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS FLASH - Mark Willemse, DA councillor from Knysna, has just been appointed as the Speaker of the Eden District Municipality.

The ANC's candidate for Speaker was Doris Xego.

Voting for the position of mayor is now underway, but this is a mere formality as the DA has an outright majority.

Memory Booysen is the DA's mayoral candidate.

The ANC candidate for mayor is Claudia Lichaba.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

