Translate to: 

Choo-Tjoe plans steaming ahead

Choo-Tjoe plans steaming ahead
The Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe’s "Donkey Bridge" over the Knysna estuary will need considerable repair. Photo: Pierre Joubert
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The private consortium Classic Rail that is working to restore train services on the historic Knysna-George railway line is pressing on with repairs to the section between Knysna Station and Keytersnek Siding, while at the same time attending to the front-end engineering and design (Feed) phase of the project, which will establish its actual capital expenditure requirement.
 
“The line has now been cleared and weed control will follow soon,” said Classic Rail’s project manager Alan McVitty.
 
He explained that the Feed phase will include assessments of the retaining structures required to repair major and minor slips; the repairs required on the causeway and bridges across the Knysna estuary; repairs to storm water crossings and furrows; and sleeper requirements.
 
“Engineers are currently preparing repair options for the Donkey Bridge and the slip at km 62,” he said. (See photo).
McVitty said that Classic Rail is extremely grateful to Transnet Freight Rail’s engineers RME for their help in providing historic data and technical assistance.
 
Funding
Classic Rail is now working with Knysna & Partners to establish an Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe Trust that will receive and distribute funds to the project.
 
“We’re planning a crowd-funding campaign because we’ve had an overwhelming number of people asking how they can help,” said McVitty.
 
“An independent trust is clearly the best mechanism to manage this welcome enthusiasm.
 
“In our model, donations will be paid to the trust – which will live on after our 20-year concession ends – and Classic Rail will then motivate to the trustees whenever it needs to spend on specific infrastructure repairs.
“When the trains are running, Classic Rail will make regular donations to the trust so that funding will always be available to keep the infrastructure going, and to keep the Choo-Tjoe operating in perpetuity.
 
“In this way – and because the money in the trust won’t be used for operational requirements – everybody will openly know exactly how their money has created value,” he said.
 
First services
Classic Rail now plans to have its Knysna Dinner Train running between Knysna and Keytersnek by April 2017, and to have the steam-driven Choo-Tjoe running between Knysna and Sedgefield as soon as possible thereafter.
“The second phase of the rollout will include installing another turntable and a steam locomotive workshop at Sedgefield Station,” said McVitty.
 
“The opening of the line between Sedgefield and George will follow when other funds become available – and our ultimate plan includes the introduction of road-to-rail freight trains in 2020,” he said.
 
Public access to railway property
Classic Rail track engineer Etienne Beukes announced with regret that the company is now forced to close the line to all unauthorised personnel – that is, to anyone not covered by its contractors' all-risk policy.
“This means that only registered site personnel and those in possession of an access letter from Classic Rail or Transnet Freight Rail may now access the line,” he said.
 
* Readers who want to be kept informed should visit www.outeniquachootjoe.com.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
10:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 68%
No
George Herald 11%
I don't care
George Herald 21%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
quietlywondering
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 43 and 62.
anGentleman
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up