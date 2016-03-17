Eden Council inauguration tomorrow

Eden Municipality in George.

Of this group, 14 councillors were elected by ballot during the Local Government Election of 3 August, while the remaining 21 councillors have been chosen by their respective municipalities to represent them on the council.

The Eden speaker, mayor and deputy mayor will also be nominated and inaugurated tomorrow.

Former Bitou Mayor Memory Booysen is the mayoral candidate for Eden.

The composition of the Eden Council is as follows:

14 PR councillors elected on election day

21 councillors representing the seven municipalities

Ivan Mangaliso (ANC)

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - A total of 35 councillors will take their places tomorrow at the council chambers of Eden District Municipality for their inauguration.Tertuis SimmersDaniël SaaymanBernardus van WykRowan SpiesThersia van RensburgNompumelelo NdayiJohannes RossouwKhayalethu LoseClodia LichabaDoris XegoStephen de VriesNontsikelo KamtePatco MapitizaTheresa FortuinIsaya Stemela (DA)Elizabeth Stroebel (DA)Raybin Figland (DA)Piet van der Hoven (ANC)Tobeka Teyisi (ANC)Virgill Gericke (PBI)Jerome Lambaatjeen (DA)Raymond Wildschut (DA)Klasie Windvogel (ANC)Joslyn Johnson (DA)Barnie Groenewald (DA)Erica Meyer (DA)Rosina Ruiters (DA)Stanford Mbandezi (ANC)Mark Willemse (DA)Luzuko Tyokolo (DA)Mzukisi Molosi (ANC)Memory Booysen (DA)Nomikahi Jacob (ANC)Simon Odendaal (DA)