Eden Council inauguration tomorrow

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - A total of 35 councillors will take their places tomorrow at the council chambers of Eden District Municipality for their inauguration.
Of this group, 14 councillors were elected by ballot during the Local Government Election of 3 August, while the remaining 21 councillors have been chosen by their respective municipalities to represent them on the council.
The Eden speaker, mayor and deputy mayor will also be nominated and inaugurated tomorrow.
Former Bitou Mayor Memory Booysen is the mayoral candidate for Eden.
The composition of the Eden Council is as follows:
14 PR councillors elected on election day DA
Tertuis Simmers
Daniël Saayman
Bernardus van Wyk
Rowan Spies
Thersia van Rensburg
Nompumelelo Ndayi
Johannes Rossouw
Khayalethu LoseANC
Clodia Lichaba
Doris Xego
Stephen de Vries
Nontsikelo Kamte
Patco MapitizaIcosa
Theresa Fortuin21 councillors representing the seven municipalitiesGeorge
Isaya Stemela (DA)
Elizabeth Stroebel (DA)
Raybin Figland (DA)
Piet van der Hoven (ANC)
Tobeka Teyisi (ANC)
Virgill Gericke (PBI)Oudtshoorn
Jerome Lambaatjeen (DA)
Raymond Wildschut (DA)
Klasie Windvogel (ANC)Kannaland
Joslyn Johnson (DA)Mossel Bay
Barnie Groenewald (DA)
Erica Meyer (DA)
Rosina Ruiters (DA)
Stanford Mbandezi (ANC)Knysna
Mark Willemse (DA)
Luzuko Tyokolo (DA)
Mzukisi Molosi (ANC)Bitou
Memory Booysen (DA)
Nomikahi Jacob (ANC)Hessequa
Simon Odendaal (DA)
Ivan Mangaliso (ANC)
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
16:16 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 August 2016
