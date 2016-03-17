Translate to: 

Eden Council inauguration tomorrow

Eden Council inauguration tomorrow
Eden Municipality in George.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - A total of 35 councillors will take their places tomorrow at the council chambers of Eden District Municipality for their inauguration.

Of this group, 14 councillors were elected by ballot during the Local Government Election of 3 August, while the remaining 21 councillors have been chosen by their respective municipalities to represent them on the council.
 
The Eden speaker, mayor and deputy mayor will also be nominated and inaugurated tomorrow.
 
Former Bitou Mayor Memory Booysen is the mayoral candidate for Eden.
 
 
 
 
 
The composition of the Eden Council is as follows:
 
14 PR councillors elected on election day
DA
Tertuis Simmers
Daniël Saayman
Bernardus van Wyk
Rowan Spies
Thersia van Rensburg
Nompumelelo Ndayi
Johannes Rossouw
Khayalethu Lose

ANC
Clodia Lichaba
Doris Xego
Stephen de Vries
Nontsikelo Kamte
Patco Mapitiza

Icosa
Theresa Fortuin

21 councillors representing the seven municipalities
George
Isaya Stemela (DA)
Elizabeth Stroebel (DA)
Raybin Figland (DA)
Piet van der Hoven (ANC)
Tobeka Teyisi (ANC)
Virgill Gericke (PBI)

Oudtshoorn
Jerome Lambaatjeen (DA)
Raymond Wildschut (DA)
Klasie Windvogel (ANC)

Kannaland
Joslyn Johnson (DA)

Mossel Bay
Barnie Groenewald (DA)
Erica Meyer (DA)
Rosina Ruiters (DA)
Stanford Mbandezi (ANC)

Knysna
Mark Willemse (DA)
Luzuko Tyokolo (DA)
Mzukisi Molosi (ANC)

Bitou
Memory Booysen (DA)
Nomikahi Jacob (ANC)

Hessequa
Simon Odendaal (DA)
Ivan Mangaliso (ANC)
 
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:16 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 72%
No
George Herald 9%
I don't care
George Herald 19%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Soeknetliefde699
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
SuperNovaStar947
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 44.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up