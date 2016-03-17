R300 000 raised for Carpe Diem School

Neels and Antoinette Venter with Michel Nunes

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A whopping R300 000 was raised through auction at the 8th annual Carpe Diem School Gourmets and Gourmands evening.

The funds will be allocated to install a wheelchair basketball floor and to upgrade the school's computer room. Seven of the school’s learners were chosen for the Western Cape wheelchair basketball team and they do not have a court to practise on.

Arriving at the school, the 200 guests were welcomed by impis doing a victory dance, candles lighting the pathway and elephant tusks and kudu horns as a backdrop. At this year's Gourmets and Gourmands, again championed by Hartmans and Sons, guests dressed in African attire in keeping with the theme.

The banquet hall was transformed into an African Dream by Fancy Functions and the participating restaurants went all out to capture the spirit of Africa with their food and table decorations.

Frederick Becker of Van Rensburg Auctions once again masterfully led the auctioning of the 20 lots. The bid on a trip for two persons for four nights to Gold Zanzibar Beach House & Spa including full board and lodge, flights, meals plus a safari blue excursion and a trip to Stone Town, was closed on a record amount. The two exquisite timepieces donated by Michél Nunes of Raffaele D’Amato Jeweller, the stainless steel and 18ct yellow gold ladies Ebel Wave and goldplated Michel Herbelin Newport Trophy analogue quarts chronograph also closed on record bids.

