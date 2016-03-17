Translate to: 

R300 000 raised for Carpe Diem School

R300 000 raised for Carpe Diem School
Neels and Antoinette Venter with Michel Nunes
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A whopping R300 000 was raised through auction at the 8th annual Carpe Diem School Gourmets and Gourmands evening.
 
The funds will be allocated to install a wheelchair basketball floor and to upgrade the school's computer room. Seven of the school’s learners were chosen for the Western Cape wheelchair basketball team and they do not have a court to practise on.
 
Arriving at the school, the 200 guests were welcomed by impis doing a victory dance, candles lighting the pathway and elephant tusks and kudu horns as a backdrop. At this year's Gourmets and Gourmands, again championed by Hartmans and Sons, guests dressed in African attire in keeping with the theme.
 
The banquet hall was transformed into an African Dream by Fancy Functions and the participating restaurants went all out to capture the spirit of Africa with their food and table decorations.
 
Frederick Becker of Van Rensburg Auctions once again masterfully led the auctioning of the 20 lots. The bid on a trip for two persons for four nights to Gold Zanzibar Beach House & Spa including full board and lodge, flights, meals plus a safari blue excursion and a trip to Stone Town, was closed on a record amount. The two exquisite timepieces donated by Michél Nunes of Raffaele D’Amato Jeweller, the stainless steel and 18ct yellow gold ladies Ebel Wave and goldplated Michel Herbelin Newport Trophy analogue quarts chronograph also closed on record bids.
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
13:05 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 73%
No
George Herald 9%
I don't care
George Herald 17%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Lewenslus_02
I'm a 69 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 57 and 66.
Selwyn1977
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 39.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up