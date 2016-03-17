Memory Booysen new Mayor of Eden

Memory Booysen. Photo: Yolandé Stander

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - Memory Booysen is the new Mayor of Eden.

This was confirmed this afternoon by Jaco Londt, the regional leader of the DA.

Booysen is the former mayor of the Bitou Municipality (Plettenberg Bay).

Also shortlisted for the position were former Eden councillor, Tertuis Simmers and former Oudtshoorn councillor, Ben van Wyk.

The inauguration of the Eden Council is expected to take place next week.

