Working with Wood Show opening postponed

The organisers of the Working with Wood Show have been forced to postpone the opening of the Working with Wood Show at NMMU, George until tomorrow, August 27.
GEORGE NEWS - The organisers of the Working with Wood Show have been forced to postpone the opening of the Working with Wood Show at NMMU George until tomorrow, August 27.

This much publicised show was due to open to the public this morning at 09:00 at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) George Campus but due to continued student protests at the entrance to the venue the organisers have been instructed to delay the show by a day.

Ryan Hunt, Working with Wood Show Director said that they had received instruction from university management saying that the show could not open today. “Alet van Tonder, NMMU manager: Marketing and Corporate relations George Campus sent us the following: “The Campus Principal has confirmed that for now the campus for all practical purposes is not accessible until further notice during the ongoing NMMU engagements with the protesting group of students who have indicated that they wish to hand over a memorandum to the university management later today.’”

Most of the university students were seen leaving the campus in buses with their luggage on Thursday as the university has now been closed for the mid-term break.

The students have said that they will be leaving campus at 17:30 today, “so we see no reason why the show will not go on,” said Hunt.

The Working with Wood Shows are known for bringing top South African and international demonstrators to share their woodworking skills and crafts from woodturning, carving, chair-making, sharpening to furniture making with the show attendees.

This year the Working with Wood Show and AWSA Woodturning Synposium will feature top wood working experts. Among these are two international AWSA guests, Carmen De La Paz from the United States of America and Chris Pouncy from Sorby in the United Kingdom. The South African contingent includes John Wessels, John Speedy, Dave Stephenson, Mervin Walsh, Richard Muller, Jan Conradie and Charlie Letsoalo.

Festival goers will also be treated to Woodturning Demonstrations and Enhancements that will highlight the global trend in woodturning. Carmen De La Paz and John Wessels will offer live demonstrations on some of the latest techniques in wood enhancements as well

Two of the American Association of Woodturners (AAW) the organisers are thrilled that the American Association of Woodturners will the launch two of their out-reach programme, Turners without Borders and Women in Turning during this Show and Symposium. Effectively teaching those less fortunate to “Earn while they Turn”.
 
12:16 (GMT+2), Fri, 26 August 2016
