Tree sale at botanical garden

Garden Route Botanical Gardens.
GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route Botanical Garden will be celebrating Arbor Week with an indigenous tree sale starting on Thursday 1 September to Wednesday 7 September excluding the Sunday.
 
This is the ideal chance to get your tree to plant for Arbor Week as a wide choice of indigenous trees will be on sale at the nursery at 49 Caledon Street in George.
 
There are nearly 2 000 indigenous tree species in South Africa and this year Arbor Week celebrates the wild plum as a common indigenous species. The two rare species highlighted this year are the bladder nut and bell bean trees.
 
The botanical garden is open Mondays to Fridays from 09:00 to 16:00 and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 14:00 while it is closed on Sundays.
 
Contact Kristen on 044 874 1558 or at info@botanicalgarden.org.za for more information.
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Sat, 27 August 2016
