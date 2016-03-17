Tree sale at botanical garden

Garden Route Botanical Gardens.

GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route Botanical Garden will be celebrating Arbor Week with an indigenous tree sale starting on Thursday 1 September to Wednesday 7 September excluding the Sunday.

This is the ideal chance to get your tree to plant for Arbor Week as a wide choice of indigenous trees will be on sale at the nursery at 49 Caledon Street in George.

There are nearly 2 000 indigenous tree species in South Africa and this year Arbor Week celebrates the wild plum as a common indigenous species. The two rare species highlighted this year are the bladder nut and bell bean trees.

The botanical garden is open Mondays to Fridays from 09:00 to 16:00 and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 14:00 while it is closed on Sundays.

Contact Kristen on 044 874 1558 or at info@botanicalgarden.org.za for more information.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'