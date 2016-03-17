Tree sale at botanical garden

Garden Route Botanical Gardens.
GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route Botanical Garden will be celebrating Arbor Week with an indigenous tree sale starting on Thursday 1 September to Wednesday
7 September excluding the Sunday.
This is the ideal chance to get your tree to plant for Arbor Week as a wide choice of indigenous trees will be on sale at the nursery at 49 Caledon Street in George.
There are nearly 2 000 indigenous tree species in South Africa and this year Arbor Week celebrates the wild plum as a common indigenous species. The two rare species highlighted this year are the bladder nut and bell bean trees.
The botanical garden is open Mondays to Fridays from 09:00 to 16:00 and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 14:00 while it is closed on Sundays.
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Sat, 27 August 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.