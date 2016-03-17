Gwede Mantashe in George

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe attended a church service at the Methodist Church of Southern Africa in George yesterday, Sunday 11 September.

In an interview Mantashe said he met with ANC branches in the Southern Cape to discuss various issues such as the ANC’s performance in the 2016 Local Government Elections.

“We came here to listen to the branches’ concerns and recommendations about the ANC . We are also trying to find solutions to problems that may have resulted in us not doing well in the elections,” said Mantashe.

