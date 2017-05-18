Wine of Origin Cape Town: A boost for SA wine industry

Generic image.

AGRICULTURAL NEWS - South African wines are set to attract greater international attention with the creation of a new Wine of Origin district, named after one of the world’s foremost tourism brands.

The South African Wine and Spirit Board recently approved that the following wine wards would, in future, be recognised under the inclusive name, Wine of Origin Cape Town: Constantia, Durbanville, Philadelphia and Hout Bay.



A total of 30 wineries, including some of South Africa’s leading wine brands such as Groot Constantia, Durbanville Hills, Diemersdal, Klein Constantia, Nitida, Meerendal, Buitenverwachting and Cape Point Vineyards, will join forces under Wine of Origin Cape Town.



Rico Basson, CEO of the South African wine producers’ organisation, Vinpro, said in a statement that the collaboration between the various wards and wineries to form the new wine district was a huge step forwards for the South African wine industry.



According to Alan Winde, Western Cape MEC of Economic Opportunities, this decision would raise international awareness of South Africa’s wine.



“This is exciting news for our wine industry. Cape Town’s brand as a leading, quality tourism and investment destination is already well established.