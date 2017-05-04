Translate to: 

Hope for winter rain dwindles

The dried-up dam on Buffelsdrift, the farm of Gerhard Barnard near George. Photo: Alida de Beer
GEORGE NEWS - Hope that winter rains would bring some relief for the drought in the Southern Cape has dwindled because of the re-appearance of the El Niño weather phenomenon.
 
The normal winter rainfall forecast earlier by the SA Weather Service is not expected to materialise, according to Marlene Nqumse, communication officer at Eden District Municipality.
 
"The latest predictions indicate that only approximately 50% of the annual winter rainfall can be expected. All indications are that the Southern Cape will also be adversely affected in the coming months, like the rest of the Western Cape."

A list of drought intervention projects (to the tune of R104,8 million) for local municipalities in Eden was submitted to the relevant departments. In addition to these projects, the Western Cape Government has committed to appoint geo-hydrological engineers in each district to assist with emergency interventions such as groundwater exploration, and to implement groundwater monitoring in areas where groundwater is currently being used.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture will also investigate the drilling of boreholes to augment water supply to hospitals as well as schools in drought prone areas of the district. In addition to these initiatives, a comprehensive community awareness programme will be launched in collaboration with each district authority.
 
Use water sparingly
"We would like to urge the residents of the Eden District to use water wisely and sparingly. The district was also faced with drought conditions in 2009/2010. We were then leading the province in terms of water saving and water-wise practices. It has become time to save water in the same way that we did in 2010," said Nqumse.
 

ARTICLE & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
14:57 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 June 2017
