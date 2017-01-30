Translate to: 

Transformation in SA citrus industry

The Summit takes place from 8-9 March at the Boardwalk Hotel in Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth. Photo: Farmer's Weekly Archive.
AGRICULTURAL NEWS - Citrus production is a long-term investment, requiring technical expertise to ensure profitability. As a result, new entrants to the industry need to be trained, educated and mentored in order to become competitive and sustainable.
 
This was according to Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers’ Association (CGA). During the second week of March the CGA will host the 2017 Citrus Summit and one of the topics to be discussed at the event is transformation in the SA citrus industry.

According to Chadwick, there are some significant barriers to entry that must be considered when planning transformation projects.

“Tree crops in general do not lend themselves to new entrants into the industry. For citrus, it takes about three to five years before the first sale – and 10 years to break even. Only thereafter is a return made,” said Chadwick.

But this return is not guaranteed. 
 
11:00 (GMT+2), Mon, 06 March 2017
