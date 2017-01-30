Hop farmers get good news

The Southern Passion Hop plant was introduced to international brewers yesterday during a five-day AB InBev Global workshop held at SABHF Robroy in Blanco. GM Lauren Steytler (right) showed John Rogers, AB inBev Africa Director of Raw Material Procurement and Agricultural Development around. Photos: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Local hop farmers' fears that their hop producing days may be numbered following the merger of SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) last year, have been allayed.

The global beer giant announced yesterday that it plans to expand South African hop production and become a net exporter by 2021. The company is also investing R610-million in emerging and new hop, barley and maize farmers.

AB InBev Africa’s wants to increase hops produced in South Africa by around 150 tonnes to over 1 000 tonnes per year, of which more than 250 tonnes will be for the export market.

The announcement was made at the SAB hop farm in Blanco during the AB InBev Hops Network workshop that started on Monday and ends Friday 3 March. George is one of only four locations in the Southern hemisphere where hops have been successfully cultivated since 1935.

The aim of the Hops Network is to introduce the South African varieties to the international AB InBev craft industry and innovation department.

“We hope they will be equally excited about these locally-bred varieties as we are, and want to use them in their beers globally,” said Willy Buholzer, AB InBev Hops Director.

With 424 hectares of hops growing in the Southern Cape, South African Breweries Hop Farms (SABHF) and contracted private growers currently harvest less than one percent of the world’s total produce - a maximum of 855 tonnes each year. Of this, around 735 tonnes are for SAB and local craft industry and 120 tonnes are exported into Africa, primarily for SAB beers.

AB InBev has committed to continue supplying hop and malt to the craft industry, currently supplying the local market with more than 20 tonnes of hop annually.

In the last five years, SABHF has launched three new aroma and flavour hop varieties, namely Southern Aroma, African Queen and Southern Passion, and has increased these to 24 hectares under cultivation for crop 2017. “We are hoping to expand this to about 100 hectares which will take the overall industry to about 500 hectares as demand grows,” said Lauren Steytler, GM of SAB Hops Farms.

As part of AB InBev’s public interest commitments the company has undertaken to invest R610-million into strengthening the South African agricultural landscape.

“We will support small-holder farmers by financing 800 new emerging farmers and 20 new commercial farmers to produce hops, barley and maize, with strategic intent to create 2 600 additional jobs in the agricultural supply chain,” said John Rogers, AB InBev Africa Director of Raw Material Procurement and Agricultural Development.

As a labour-intensive crop, hop is costly to set up and grow, but SAB has plans to aid emerging farmers across these barriers to entry.

In support of its public interest commitments, SAB is increasing investments in research and development, offering good pricing structures and preferential loans for emerging farmers, as well as long-term contracts of up to 10 years to purchase their hops.

Through a fund and loan from SABHF, a 20 hectare hop farm was purchased, which will be managed by entrepreneur Beverley Joseph, a former SABHF employee. Through delivery of key performance indicators and once the loan has been repaid, the farm will be 100% owned by Joseph.

“Jobs and inclusive growth are central concerns to the local economy. AB InBev is excited about the growth opportunities and role that South Africa will play in the business, as we continue to make important contributions to the economy and society,” said Rogers.

Beverley Joseph (right) and Willy Buholzer at the workshop.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'