Deal provides SA maize farmers with innovative grain storage solution

AGRICULTURAL NEWS - Come harvest time, South African maize farmers are set to have their hands full after planting almost a third more hectares this season.

This according to a report by the government's Crop Estimates Committee (ed: January 26), which indicates that 2.549 million hectares had been allocated to maize, marking a 31% increase on the 1.947 million planted during the previous, drought-ridden year.

One such method is the use of massive grain bags on sites around the country, which is the result of a new deal between South African agricultural specialists Rhino Plastics – part of the sustainable solutions group of companies, Rhino Group – and one of the top global producers of master-batches and agricultural films, Greece’s Plastika Kritis.

“This deal not only has significance for the local market in terms of better value, it also offers the industry a far superior product,” said Brian van Niekerk, MD of Rhino Group.



The technology enabled improved quality and the ability to engineer and improve costs on the end product, impacting on South Africa’s ability to remain globally competitive, he said. “The bags boast a trademarked, seven-layered barrier film, dramatically increasing the strength of the bags, while more importantly reducing the oxygen permeability of the film,” said Van Niekerk.



Since introducing the product, demand from around the country has surged, he said. “Customers range from farmers to agricultural organisations stretching into Southern Africa.”



Storage solution

According to Brendan Kelly, of Rhino Plastics, the bags are a solution for storing grains such as wheat, barley, maize, sorghum, soybean, rice, rye, and legumes, which are increasingly in demand globally.



“The grain can be loaded in the bags directly from the harvester or from a truck and be stored safely for up to two years,” said Kelly. “Additional benefits included lower initial investment, on-site storage, flexibility and savings on freight.”

While the anticipated size of the harvest could have a stabilising effect on food price inflation, an increasingly competitive global market continues to pressure South African producers to find new ways of cutting costs on grain and silage storage.