Building capacity of women farmers key to addressing food security

AGRICULTURAL NEWS - If the government and development stakeholders do not actively address obstacles facing women producers, addressing food insecurity faced by about 14 million South Africans (according to Stats SA), will remain a pipe dream.

South Africa's women and children bear the brunt of poverty, however, women are a central factor in food security and the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

GenderCC Southern Africa and the Land Access Movement of South Africa (LAMOSA) are kick-starting a number of provincial capacity-building workshops and information seminars around the country starting from 10 February 2017 in the Free Sate and North West province.

The information seminars will also be conducted in Mpumalanga, and Gauteng, where women smallholder farmers will be highlighting the impact of climate change on them as farmers and the support they need.



Gender equality and women empowerment in agriculture

According to Dorah Marema, executive director of GenderCC SA, although progress has been made to recognise the role of women in agriculture, much more needs to be done to support women as primary providers of household food security.

“Women still do not receive the same level of support from societal institutions, then their male counterparts. We want to build understanding and partnerships for women which can influence policy and the status quo. In the end, it must be noted that this is not about women, but about society at large,” Marema emphasized.



In 2015, GenderCC SA mobilised more than 3,000 women in South Africa to register their concerns and demands to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP21) in Paris, France.



Last year, GenderCC SA highlighted issues of gender equality and women empowerment in agricultural adaptation programmes and the need for access to finance at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP22) in Marrakesh, Morocco. Studies indicate that the success of increased agricultural production and food security on the continent rests largely in the hands of women farmers.



Lack of access to resources and land

Despite the critical role women farmers play in food security, they still face major constraints when it comes to accessing productive resources such as land, credit, technologies and information. Ignoring the potential and contribution of women in agriculture may come at a price for society, in terms of food insecurity and hunger.

