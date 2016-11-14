Translate to: 

Eased input costs, improved profit margins expected for 2017

Eased input costs, improved profit margins expected for 2017
The drought has caused a significant drop in planted areas, but much-awaited rains have brought some relief and farmers can finally commence with planting.
AGRICULTURAL NEWS - The drought has caused a significant drop in planted areas, but much-awaited rains have brought some relief and farmers can finally commence with planting.
 
The latest Crop Estimates Committee's (CEC) planting intentions report showed a rebound in the expected area for most of the crops. Approximately 3.753 million hectares will come under crop production during the 2016/17 season.
 
Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Business, Agriculture, says “as farmers begin with their seasonal activities, we look at the relative input costs that they face. While input costs remain elevated when compared to historical trends, there has been some decline which bodes well for the season going forward.”

Maree adds, “fertiliser and fuel are the major inputs in crop production, particularly grains, and accounts for approximately 35% and 11% of total variable costs.
 
The prices of these inputs are largely influenced by the international crude oil market from a transport (freight) perspective as well as the fact that some are derived from oil processing. The benefits of lower crude oil prices were however offset by the increased volatility in the rand exchange rate that we continue to experience.”

Other important inputs for summer grain producers include herbicides and pesticides, electricity and water tariffs and labour.

Maree says in all of these we’ve experienced increases above inflation over the last couple of years. However, it seems that increases might ease off, except maybe for water tariffs.

The strength or weakness of the rand

The strength or weakness of the rand has a huge impact on input prices in the agriculture sector. A weaker rand raises the prices of imported inputs such as fertiliser, pesticides, and herbicides. In addition, the prices of most grain commodities are parity based and the weaker rand has helped increase the price of maize which is a major ingredient in the manufacturing of livestock feeds. The stronger rand, however, has an opposite effect.
 
09:06 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 18%
No
George Herald 77%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
JacoB_396
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 35.
Capricorn459
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up