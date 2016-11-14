Translate to: 

SA agribusiness: looking ahead to 2017

SA agribusiness: looking ahead to 2017
As predicted, 2016 has been an extremely challenging and tumultuous year for the agribusiness environment and farmers alike.
AGRICULTURAL NEWS - As predicted, 2016 has been an extremely challenging and tumultuous year for the agribusiness environment and farmers alike, Agbiz CEO, Dr John Purchase, said Friday, 25 November 2016, at a media briefing in Pretoria.
 
“Not only did the prevailing drought of the previous years continue its devastation over much of the country, but a declining economy and resultant constrained consumers led to dampened demand and declining output.”

Tinashe Kapuya, head of international trade and investment intelligence at Agbiz adds: “In real terms, South Africa’s overall agricultural trade balance, despite remaining positive, fell sharply by as much as 22% and 11% in the first and second quarter of 2016, respectively.”

Political economy

Dr Purchase says that given additional policy uncertainty and the country’s deteriorating political economy, agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and agribusiness confidence were in significantly negative territory for the most part of the year.

In addition to domestic uncertainty were unexpected international events, such as Brexit and the election outcome in the United States, both of which will likely carry longer term implications for South Africa’s key agricultural export markets.

However, Dr Purchase says in the last quarter of 2016 there was evidence of some recovery in the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index, and with good rains falling in key production areas, this has indicated a potential turnaround situation. The situation around the country’s broader political economy, however, remains a major concern.

Given deep and fundamental political divisions in government and the governing party, threats of rating agency downgrades to sub-investment grade, as well as given an especially uncertain global political and economic environment, these ‘green shoots’ could prove to be but an empty promise. Thus, the agro-food food system and consequently also the country’s food security remains at risk.

Wandile Sihlobo, head of economic and agribusiness intelligence at Agbiz, says political and policy uncertainty are likely to remain key concerns in the agricultural sector over the foreseeable future.
 
08:12 (GMT+2), Tue, 29 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 8%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 58%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 34%
Men
Women
Search
Trekco46
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 46.
Soekallank
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up